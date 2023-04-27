East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in April

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the March 31st total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

East Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJPRY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,783. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

Featured Stories

