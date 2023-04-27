East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Up 8.2 %

East Resources Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 49,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,383. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Institutional Trading of East Resources Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 622,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

