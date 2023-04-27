Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 52.1% in April

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,973. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.0306 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVM. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

