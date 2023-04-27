Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Shares Down 0.3%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.42. 178,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 339,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.0789 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.