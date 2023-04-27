eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.36, but opened at $45.14. eBay shares last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 2,309,460 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EBAY. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.95%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

