Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-$0.68 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.48-$2.60 EPS.
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE EW traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.13. 2,523,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.35. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.
In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $742,926.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
