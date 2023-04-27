Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after purchasing an additional 200,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,015,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,470,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.