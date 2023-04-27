Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 Price Performance

Shares of SOLOW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,325. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

