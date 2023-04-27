Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 240.7% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.0 days.

Electricité de France Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFF remained flat at $12.86 during midday trading on Thursday. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

About Electricité de France

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.