Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Element Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to ~$1.40 EPS.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE ESI traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.84. 906,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.