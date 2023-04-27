Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and updated its FY23 guidance to $8.65-8.85 EPS.

LLY stock traded up $11.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $387.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $398.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

