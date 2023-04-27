Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Short Interest Down 39.4% in April

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the March 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Eliem Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ELYM stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 2,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,030. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. Eliem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.42.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,698,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 551,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 203,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 40,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Eliem Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.