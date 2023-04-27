Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $58.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $58.53.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

About Elisa Oyj

(Get Rating)

See Also

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.