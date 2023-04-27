Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 20,486.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Stock Up 7.4 %

ELLO traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885. Ellomay Capital has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $177.33 million, a P/E ratio of -459.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

