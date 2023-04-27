Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (CVE:ELY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 490,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 291,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Ely Gold Royalties Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 21.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$263.32 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50.

Ely Gold Royalties Company Profile

Ely Gold Royalties Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, evaluation of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company has a portfolio of 12 key assets, 27 development assets, 43 exploration assets consisting of 38 deeded royalties, and 14 leased properties.

