Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Trading Down 1.1%

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.61. 213,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 261,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Embark Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Embark Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Embark Technology Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 19.11, a quick ratio of 19.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Embark Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embark Technology in the first quarter valued at $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Embark Technology in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Embark Technology in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Embark Technology in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

