Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 384,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 644,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

