Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 240.91% from the company’s previous close.

Emerald Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EEX stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.25. Emerald has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Institutional Trading of Emerald

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Emerald by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Emerald by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerald by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 590,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

