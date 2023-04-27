Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

