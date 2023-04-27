Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Enbridge by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Enbridge by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,072 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

