Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.94-3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 875,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,856. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

