Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 22.87%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.96 earnings per share.

Encore Wire Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of WIRE traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.45. 470,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,465. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.73. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Encore Wire

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Featured Articles

