Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $10.80 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and $84,727.38 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00039597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,963,934 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

