Energi (NRG) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $158,963.41 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00059971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00038815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001160 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,963,109 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

