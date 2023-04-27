Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 7,691,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,982,000 after acquiring an additional 338,325 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,108,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,404,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 478,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,801 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Enerplus Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ERF opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Enerplus had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.74%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

