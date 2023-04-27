Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,613,000. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,301,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,140,000 after acquiring an additional 49,205 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period.

Get Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF alerts:

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VOTE traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.97. 13,359 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $419.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.