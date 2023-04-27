Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.55 to $6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.35.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $105.67. 390,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,660. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.28.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.41%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

