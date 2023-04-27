Equinor ASA (EQNR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.60 on May 25th

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 81.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.
Equinor ASA Price Performance
Equinor ASA stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $42.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EQNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $20,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after purchasing an additional 504,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
