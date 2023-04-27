Equinor ASA (EQNR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.60 on May 25th

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 81.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 50.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $20,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after purchasing an additional 504,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

