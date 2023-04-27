Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAA. Williams Trading raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of UAA opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,390,000 after buying an additional 511,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after buying an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Under Armour by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 36.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

