Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.447 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

ELS opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $80.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

