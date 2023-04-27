Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.447 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $80.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

