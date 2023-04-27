Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.