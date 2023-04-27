Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
