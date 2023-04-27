Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.59-14.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.84. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.63-3.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.52.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.46. The stock had a trading volume of 433,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,082. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.80. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $346.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $2.31 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 147.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

