Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.79 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.81 or 0.00067316 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.79 billion and $551.42 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00304610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00524533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00397848 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001128 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,653,757 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

