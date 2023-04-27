ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Shares Down 2.3%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.16. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Trading Down 2.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.
