Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Euronext to €85.00 ($94.44) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Euronext Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF remained flat at $78.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.36. Euronext has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $88.90.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

