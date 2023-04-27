Evercore ISI Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $170.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $154.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.61. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $163.71.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 112,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

