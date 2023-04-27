Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 330.3% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MNTN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 140,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,048. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

