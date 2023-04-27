Exchange Income Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$543.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.55 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Exchange Income Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EIF. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.33.

EIF opened at C$51.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.67. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$38.23 and a 12-month high of C$55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 92.99%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.