ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.595-1.620 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $7.90 on Thursday, hitting $170.04. The stock had a trading volume of 222,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,444. ExlService has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.62.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 23.11%. On average, analysts expect that ExlService will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

Several brokerages recently commented on EXLS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.00.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, Director Andreas Fibig acquired 600 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.85 per share, with a total value of $99,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,340 shares of company stock valued at $903,316 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in ExlService by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ExlService by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in ExlService by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in ExlService by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Articles

