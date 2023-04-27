Exxon Mobil (XOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $468.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,464,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,679,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,488 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

