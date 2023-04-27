Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $732.17

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $732.17 and last traded at $728.48, with a volume of 66073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $714.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.
Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $688.01 and its 200 day moving average is $614.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.