Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $732.17

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $732.17 and last traded at $728.48, with a volume of 66073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $714.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $688.01 and its 200 day moving average is $614.37.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

