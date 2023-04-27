FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 5,392 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.72. 95,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,892. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.