FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Up 350.0% in April

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FAT Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

FATBP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,293. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

