FDM Group’s (FDM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FDM. Numis Securities downgraded FDM Group to an add rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.61) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

FDM Group stock opened at GBX 691.80 ($8.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The company has a market capitalization of £755.38 million, a PE ratio of 2,118.75 and a beta of 1.12. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 591 ($7.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,070.50 ($13.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 768.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 742.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,250.00%.

In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 852 ($10.64) per share, with a total value of £494.16 ($617.16). Insiders own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

