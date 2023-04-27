Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.26

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 2643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.32.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

