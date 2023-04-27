Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,169.27

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,169.27 ($14.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,310 ($16.36). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,307 ($16.32), with a volume of 301,500 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.99) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.99) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 996.43 ($12.44).

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,179.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,099.32.

Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 10.68 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.63. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,272.73%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

