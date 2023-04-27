FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Shares Down 1.2%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 1,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 16,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

FFBW Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FFBW

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FFBW by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FFBW by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FFBW during the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FFBW by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

