Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded up $4.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $499.63. The stock had a trading volume of 166,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $564.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $491.65 and a 200-day moving average of $490.83. The stock has a market cap of $221.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

