Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Takes $261,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $3,564,000. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.38. 2,620,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,127,084. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $274.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.03.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

